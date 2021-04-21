USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of -1,166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn ($0.23) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -913.0%.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.25.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

