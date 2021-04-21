Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.27% of Utah Medical Products worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 104,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a market cap of $317.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.29. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

