v.systems (VSYS) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $107.49 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, v.systems has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,181,245,386 coins and its circulating supply is 2,257,636,922 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

