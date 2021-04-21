VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.78% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

