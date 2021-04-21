Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,693 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $2,757,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $18,358,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,805,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.