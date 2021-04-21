Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Valero Energy by 158.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.12. 48,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,382. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,288.57, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

