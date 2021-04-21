Valero Energy (VLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VLO stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,288.57, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

