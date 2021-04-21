Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Value Line has increased its dividend payment by 16.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $292.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

