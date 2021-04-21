Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

