Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Boosted by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,697,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,602,000 after buying an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $132.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $135.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

