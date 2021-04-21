Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,022. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $139.33 and a 12 month high of $231.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

