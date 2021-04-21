Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VNQ opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

