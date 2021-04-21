Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VB traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.02. The stock had a trading volume of 39,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $118.75 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

