Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Up to $22.41

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $23.10. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 597 shares changing hands.

VREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $893.76 million, a P/E ratio of -40.16, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 60.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.