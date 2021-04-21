Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Up to $22.41

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $23.10. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 597 shares changing hands.

VREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $893.76 million, a P/E ratio of -40.16, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 60.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit