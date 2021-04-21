Varta (ETR:VAR1) Stock Price Down 3%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €121.80 ($143.29) and last traded at €122.20 ($143.76). 232,032 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €126.00 ($148.24).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €121.43 and its 200-day moving average is €121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

