Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $407,141,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.33. 3,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,748. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.63, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.02 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

