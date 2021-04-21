Veil 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $708.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Veil has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $708.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,547.46 or 1.00317464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00036313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.61 or 0.00555533 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.21 or 0.00383252 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.36 or 0.00844034 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00156207 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004413 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

