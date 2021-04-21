VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

VER has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $89,303,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in VEREIT by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 880,140 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after acquiring an additional 733,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 575,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,570. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $41.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.