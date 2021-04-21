Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.34

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.34 and last traded at $61.97, with a volume of 9807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.

VCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Get Vericel alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5,346,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.