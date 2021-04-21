VeriSign (VRSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect VeriSign to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. VeriSign has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. On average, analysts expect VeriSign to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRSN stock opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.28.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,065 shares of company stock worth $5,666,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VRSN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

