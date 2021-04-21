VeriSign (VRSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect VeriSign to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. VeriSign has set its FY 2021
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. On average, analysts expect VeriSign to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VRSN stock opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.28.
A number of analysts have commented on VRSN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.
