Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Down 2.6%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 1,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 329,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Get Vertex alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.