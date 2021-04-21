Viberate Hits Market Capitalization of $26.29 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $26.29 million and $2.21 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00067728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00094661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00643320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

