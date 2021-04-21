Vicor (VICR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. On average, analysts expect Vicor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VICR opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. Vicor has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.61 and a beta of 0.84.
Several research firms have weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.