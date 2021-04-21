Vicor (VICR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. On average, analysts expect Vicor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. Vicor has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.61 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $761,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,798.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,120,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.