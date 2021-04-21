VIG Market Cap Hits $2.51 Million (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. VIG has a market cap of $2.51 million and $2,242.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,411.41 or 0.13324544 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001167 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,035,405 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.