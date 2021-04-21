Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $76,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 57,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

IBMJ stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

