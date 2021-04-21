Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $78.01.

