Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Nestlé by 11.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 359,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 4.5% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NSRGY opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $333.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $103.18 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

