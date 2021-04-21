Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for about 4.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Progressive worth $80,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter worth $83,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 24.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.01. 17,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,453. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.