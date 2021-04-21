Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Grows Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for 1.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $35,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $168.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.