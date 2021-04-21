Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.36. The stock had a trading volume of 135,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day moving average is $194.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

