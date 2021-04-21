Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VCISY. HSBC raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. Vinci has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

