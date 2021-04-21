Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Visa stock opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.15 and a 52-week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

