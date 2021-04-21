Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $112,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.80. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.