Visteon’s (VC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts expect that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

