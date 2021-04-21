Visteon’s (VC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.
NASDAQ:VC opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $147.55.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.
About Visteon
Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.
