Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,247.50

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,247.50 ($16.30) and last traded at GBX 1,239.50 ($16.19), with a volume of 32556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,230 ($16.07).

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,061.57 ($13.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,080.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 876.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 53,618 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

