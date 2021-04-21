VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Sells $253,455.36 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $253,455.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,547.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VMware alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.57. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.