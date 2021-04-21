Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.57

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.57 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 135.28 ($1.77), with a volume of 38,169,512 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.77.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

