Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.2 days.

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $74.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNNVF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit