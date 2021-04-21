Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.2 days.

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $74.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94.

Get Vonovia alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNNVF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.