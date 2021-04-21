Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce $236.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $225.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,123. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 213.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 86.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 62,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.