Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Million

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post $4.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $18.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $56.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.44 million, with estimates ranging from $16.43 million to $20.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VYGR. Wedbush cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 497,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

