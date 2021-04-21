Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.70 ($25.53).

WAC opened at €20.30 ($23.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 107.50. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 1-year high of €22.64 ($26.64). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.52.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

