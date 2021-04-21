Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.70 ($25.53).

WAC opened at €20.30 ($23.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 107.50. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 1-year high of €22.64 ($26.64). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.52.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit