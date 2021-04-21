Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $606.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $542.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

