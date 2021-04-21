WandX (WAND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $871.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, WandX has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One WandX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a market capitalization of $229,387.79 and $871.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00068398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00094455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.38 or 0.00683703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.37 or 0.07313936 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

