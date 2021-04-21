WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 3,700 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 30.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

