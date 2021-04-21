WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.64.

Shares of NFLX opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.53 and its 200-day moving average is $520.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

