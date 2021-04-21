WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 198,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

