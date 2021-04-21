Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WBS. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.40.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE:WBS opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,847,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.