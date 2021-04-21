Wells Fargo & Company Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $715.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $715.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $606.85 on Monday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $267.11 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $542.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

