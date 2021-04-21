Wells Fargo & Company Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $715.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $715.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.
NASDAQ NVDA opened at $606.85 on Monday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $267.11 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $542.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
