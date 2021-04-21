Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 101,345 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 29,206.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in XpresSpa Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSPA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XpresSpa Group by 216.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 731,314 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 69,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 1,054.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on XpresSpa Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

XpresSpa Group Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

