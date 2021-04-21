Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 26,270 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

NYSE:SB opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.